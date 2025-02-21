Konten Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax

Bisnis Indonesia menerima penghargaan The Most Impactful Financial Media 2025 pada HUT ke-11 Indodax
Yayus Yuswoprihanto
Yayus Yuswoprihanto - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 21 Februari 2025 | 21:59
Share
Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax
2 Foto
Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax
2 Foto
Bisnis Indonesia menerima penghargaan The Most Impactful Financial Media 2025 pada HUT ke-11 Indodax
Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax
Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Bisnis Indonesia menerima penghargaan The Most Impactful Financial Media 2025 pada HUT ke-11 Indodax yang bertema 11th Years of Empowering Financial Freedom. 

Penulis : Yayus Yuswoprihanto
Editor : Yayus Yuswoprihanto
Share
Konten Premium

Dapatkan informasi komprehensif di Bisnis.com yang diolah secara mendalam untuk menavigasi bisnis Anda. Silakan login untuk menikmati artikel Konten Premium.

Adu Aset 40 Asuransi Jiwa 2024: Manulife, Indolife, Hingga Prudential Berkejaran
Premium
4 jam yang lalu

Adu Aset 40 Asuransi Jiwa 2024: Manulife, Indolife, Hingga Prudential Berkejaran

TPIA, Prodia (PRDA) dan East Venture Blak-blakan Bicara IPO Anak Usaha
Premium
6 jam yang lalu

TPIA, Prodia (PRDA) dan East Venture Blak-blakan Bicara IPO Anak Usaha

Artikel Premium Lainnya

Foto Lainnya

MUFFEST+ 2025 Ajang Industri Fesyen Muslim Indonesia
4+

MUFFEST+ 2025 Ajang Industri Fesyen Muslim Indonesia

22 menit yang lalu

Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax
2+

Bisnis Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Indodax

2 jam yang lalu

Peluncuran Aplikasi hi by hibank, Solusi Digitalisasi UMKM
2+

Peluncuran Aplikasi hi by hibank, Solusi Digitalisasi UMKM

4 jam yang lalu

Kepala Daerah Ikut Retret di Akademi Militer Magelang
6+

Kepala Daerah Ikut Retret di Akademi Militer Magelang

5 jam yang lalu

Astindo Gelar Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Astindo Travel Fair 2025
3+

Astindo Gelar Pameran Perjalanan Wisata Astindo Travel Fair 2025

6 jam yang lalu

BSI Layani Pelunasan Biaya Haji 2025
3+

BSI Layani Pelunasan Biaya Haji 2025

7 jam yang lalu

Berita Terkini lainnya

Sustainable Fitch Pacu BTN Perbesar Kredit Hijau di Energi, Transportasi, dan Properti
ESG Investing
11 menit yang lalu

Sustainable Fitch Pacu BTN Perbesar Kredit Hijau di Energi, Transportasi, dan Properti

Airlangga Bertemu Wamenkeu Anggito, Bahas Penerimaan Negara?
Pajak
41 menit yang lalu

Airlangga Bertemu Wamenkeu Anggito, Bahas Penerimaan Negara?

Bima Arya Soal Kader PDIP Tidak Hadiri Retret Magelang
Nasional
54 menit yang lalu

Bima Arya Soal Kader PDIP Tidak Hadiri Retret Magelang

Produk China Banjiri RI, Mendag Budi Genjot Daya Saing UMKM
Jasa & Niaga
1 jam yang lalu

Produk China Banjiri RI, Mendag Budi Genjot Daya Saing UMKM

Bank Jatim Hormati Proses Hukum Kasus Manipulasi Kredit di Kejati Jakarta
Hukum
1 jam yang lalu

Bank Jatim Hormati Proses Hukum Kasus Manipulasi Kredit di Kejati Jakarta

Berita Lainnya

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Rekomendasi Kami

Kasus Jiwasraya: GMNI Pertanyakan Pengawasan OJK

Kasus Jiwasraya: GMNI Pertanyakan Pengawasan OJK

Virus Wuhan, SARS, Ular atau Kelelawar, dan Kesigapan China

Virus Wuhan, SARS, Ular atau Kelelawar, dan Kesigapan China

Ini Rapor Pemain AC Milan vs Brescia

Ini Rapor Pemain AC Milan vs Brescia

Citilink Cetak Rekor Net Profit Tertinggi

Citilink Cetak Rekor Net Profit Tertinggi

Misil Iran Bikin 34 Prajurit AS Trauma Otak

Misil Iran Bikin 34 Prajurit AS Trauma Otak

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Bisnistv logo

VIDEO: Nugroho Sulistyo, Orang Dekat Prabowo yang Jadi Kepala BSSN

VIDEO: Nugroho Sulistyo, Orang Dekat Prabowo yang Jadi Kepala BSSN

19 Februari 2025

Foto

MUFFEST+ 2025 Ajang Industri Fesyen Muslim Indonesia
4+

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro
Scan QR Code Bisnis Indonesia e-paper

Nyaman tanpa iklan. Langganan BisnisPro

Terpopuler

1

Nilai Tukar Rupiah terhadap Dolar AS Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Februari 2025

2

Menghitung Dana yang Dikeluarkan Gojek (GOTO) jika Bayar THR ke Mitra

3

Harga Emas Antam di Pegadaian Naik Hari Ini, Termurah Dibanderol Rp927.000

4

Rencana PHK Massal di AJB Bumiputera 1912, Manajemen Beri Penjelasan

5

Smelter Nikel China di Indonesia Nyaris Gulung Tikar, Bagaimana Prospek Harga?