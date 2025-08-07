Realisasi Penyerapan Beras Dalam Negeri Mencapai 2,78 Juta Ton

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Perum Bulog mencatat per 1 Agustus 2025 realisasi penyerapan gabah produksi dalam negeri telah mencapai 2,78 juta ton setara beras atau 92,79 persen dari target serapan 3 juta ton serta realisasi penyaluran beras Program Stabilisasi Pasokan dan Harga Pangan (SPHP) mencapai 188,4 ribu ton atau 12,56 persen dari total target 1,5 juta ton penyaluran di tahun 2025.
Penulis : Nurul Hidayat
Editor : Nurul Hidayat