Realisasi Penyerapan Beras Dalam Negeri Mencapai 2,78 Juta Ton

Perum Bulog mencatat per 1 Agustus 2025 realisasi penyerapan gabah produksi dalam negeri telah mencapai 2,78 juta ton
Nurul Hidayat
Nurul Hidayat - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 7 Agustus 2025 | 14:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - Perum Bulog mencatat per 1 Agustus 2025 realisasi penyerapan gabah produksi dalam negeri telah mencapai 2,78 juta ton setara beras atau 92,79 persen dari target serapan 3 juta ton serta realisasi penyaluran beras Program Stabilisasi Pasokan dan Harga Pangan (SPHP) mencapai 188,4 ribu ton atau 12,56 persen dari total target 1,5 juta ton penyaluran di tahun 2025. 

Petugas memeriksa stok beras di gudang Bulog Cabang Cirebon, Jawa Barat, Rabu (6/8/2025). ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A
Pekerja mengangkut beras saat bongkar muat di gudang Bulog Cabang Cirebon, Jawa Barat, Rabu (6/8/2025). ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A
